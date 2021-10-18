PACKING A PUNCH
The Best Small Cities In America, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
The cost of living in cities varies significantly, so WalletHub used 43 key metrics — like housing costs, school costs, restaurants per capita and others — to determine which among America's 1,300 small cities is best overall. The cities chosen for the survey have a population between 25,000 and 100,000 and were grouped by percentile.
Key Details
- Southlake, Texas, has the lowest housing cost, whereas Imperial Beach, California, has the highest.
- Redmond, Oregon, has the highest income growth; Kent, Ohio, has the lowest.
- In Isla Vista, California, residents worked the least number of hours per week, whereas in their state counterpart of Twentynine Palms, California, residents worked the highest number of weekly hours.
Additional Thoughts
Small cities ranked in the top 1%:
-
Sammamish, Washington
-
Carmel, Indiana
-
Brentwood, Tennessee
-
Lexington, Massachusetts
-
Reading, Massachusetts
-
Zionsville, Indiana
-
Portland, Maine
-
Milton, Maine
-
Melrose, Maine
-
Dublin, Ohio
-
Westfield, Indiana
-
Redmond, Washington
-
Brookfield, Wisconsin
-
Arlington, Massachusetts
-
Princeton, New Jersey
-
Newton, Massachusetts
-
Needham, Massachusetts
-
Burlington, Massachusetts
-
Leawood, Kansas
