The Best Books Of 2022, According To Everyone

It's a new year, which means the Best of 2022 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, video games, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The Best Books Of 2022

10. 'If I Survive You,' Jonathan Escoffery

Part novel, part short story collection, Jonathan Escoffery’s debut book If I Survive You is an intelligent, prismatic account of a family of Jamaican immigrants. At its heart is the battle between father and son, and the battle of a family to survive America. Nerdily sensitive young Trelawney is at the center of the first story, told in the second person. He can’t figure out what his group is: he’s unable to fit in with the Black kids or the Caribbean kids at his school, and the Jamaicans he visits consider him American. When his parents split up, he’s stuck with his mother, while his father, Topper, takes Trelawney’s older brother under his wing. Macho and unreflective Topper gets the second story, also told in second person but this time narrated in patois. His story of muscling his way off of Jamaica and into his own business in America makes it clear why he doesn’t much care for Trelawney’s affectations. Trelawney and Topper’s conflict provides the thematic core of this collection. As Escoffery spirals out to consider the lives of their siblings, wives, and cousins, he returns again and again to this primal, fundamental story: a parent of an old world and a child of a new, and all the ways they fail to understand each other.

[Vox]

Buy it on Amazon

9. 'The School for Good Mothers,' Jessamine Chan

Jessamine Chan’s debut novel is not a domestic manual on keeping house, nor is it the sort of slog that might make tidying look like an appealing alternative. Yet as I read it over the course of one snowy evening, I repeatedly put it down to complete household tasks normally ignored until morning. Dishes gleamed. Pillows got fluffed. Every last sock met its match. The School for Good Mothers follows a single mom, Frida Liu, as she’s forced into a re-education center filled with robot children after making a parenting mistake. Frida does everything within her power to get her daughter back, but her behavior is constantly interpreted in the least generous ways possible. This book is a horror story so potent it will fill even the most diligent parent with an itchy impulse to panic-clean, straighten up, and act like someone’s watching. It’s inventive, gripping, and wholly devastating.

[WIRED]

Buy it on Amazon

8. 'Stay True,' Hua Hsu

Hsu’s memoir is powerful because in many ways, his story is unremarkable. Stay True imbues familiar experiences with beauty and meaning: It is both an introspective coming-of-age story and a tale of an unlikely friendship. While an undergrad at UC Berkeley in the late ’90s, Hsu was an introverted music obsessive deeply concerned with coolness and taste. Then he met Ken, a charming and confident frat bro. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu at first regarded Ken, who came from a Japanese American family with deep roots in the U.S., with skepticism and envy. Over three years, however, the two forged a bond during balcony smoke breaks, late-night drives, and extended pop-culture debates—a bond tragically cut short by Ken’s murder the summer before their senior year. Stay True summons Hsu’s memories of Ken—how he looked taking a drag of a cigarette, how it felt to see his handwriting after he died—along with references to Jacques Derrida, the Beach Boys, and Marcel Mauss as the author attempts to make sense of the senseless ending of one of the most consequential friendships of his life. The result is funny and wise, an elegiac work of self-forgiveness. What a gift it is, Hsu concludes, to remember the people you loved, and who loved you, while you were busy becoming yourself.

[The Atlantic]

Buy it on Amazon

7. 'Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us,' Rachel Aviv

When Rachel Aviv was six years old, she stopped eating. Shortly after, she was hospitalized with anorexia. Her doctors were baffled. They’d never seen a child so young develop the eating disorder, yet there she was. While Aviv made a full, relatively speedy recovery, she developed a lifelong interest in the borderlands between sickness and health. In Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, Aviv wonders whether she ever truly had anorexia at all, or whether the episode was perhaps too hastily pathologized. By examining her own experience as well as four other people with unusual mental health issues, Aviv argues against any one grand unifying theory of the mind. Strangers to Ourselves is a look into this vacuum of understanding—about what happens when there’s no easily digestible story to explain what’s happening inside your head, and when Freud and pharmaceuticals and everything else fails. It doesn’t offer easy answers, but provokes fascinating questions.

[WIRED]

Buy it on Amazon

6. 'Trust,' Hernan Diaz

Trust's title might strictly refer to the financial term, but as a verb, it won't you serve you to believe a thing in Hernan Diaz's Rashamon-like tale of a reclusive early Wall Street tycoon and his troubled, aristocratic bride. Diaz — whose 2017 debut, In the Distance, earned him a Pulitzer nod — explores one man's ruthless pursuit of capital in four distinct forms (a novel, a manuscript, a memoir, a diary), though the classic Great Man narrative itself turns out to be a Trojan horse for something far more feminist, subversive, and strange. (Recently, HBO announced that Kate Winslet will produce and star in a limited-series adaptation.)

[EW]

Buy it on Amazon

5. 'The Book of Goose,' Yiyun Li

Agnès, who narrates this fierce, prickly, and invigoratingly original novel, is the daughter of French peasants living in a backwater village in the 1950s. Her best friend, Fabienne, a master at tending hogs and chickens, is the same. Their friendship—consuming, self-contained, and more than a little feral—is all Agnès really wants from life. She’d gladly follow the ingenious and merciless Fabienne wherever she leads. What Fabienne wants, oddly enough, is to write a book, one that matter-of-factly bares the reality of rural life; it’s essentially a list of dead children and how they got that way. The book, published under Agnès’ name, causes a sensation. A controlling British woman arranges for Agnès to be educated at an upper-class boarding school across the channel, and Fabienne sends her friend off with orders to find out about the world beyond their village. This peculiar but suspenseful story line has an ironic fairy-tale quality—Agnès is the goose girl exiled to live as a princess, a reversal of the old folktale—but it is Agnès’ funny, unvarnished assessment of the self-interested adults around her that makes the novel, as well as the unsoothable longing of its conclusion.

[Slate]

Buy it on Amazon

4. 'The Candy House,' Jennifer Egan

A Visit From the Goon Squad, the 2010 predecessor to Candy House, was one of the best — if not the best — novels of the previous decade, bringing a razor-sharp and fresh twist to the occasionally overplayed multi-narrator storytelling device. Skepticism would be a healthy reaction to a sister novel, but Egan’s latest is a beautiful reminder that the literary world has not fallen prey to Hollywood’s existing-IP creative drought. Candy House, which resurrects a few key characters and places them in a near-future where the latest tech innovation involves uploading your subconscious onto a public server, is as delightfully weird, eerily prescient, and thought-provoking as one could hope.

[THR]

Buy it on Amazon

3. 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,' Gabrielle Zevin

The most juicy, enveloping, tenderhearted novel of 2022 is.... about video games? It is but it isn't, of course; just trust that you don't need to know a PS5 console from a Commodore 64 to fall for Tomorrow from the opening paragraphs — a tart meet-cute between two college students that foretells not a romance, necessarily, but a lifelong bond. Sam is a junior at Harvard and Sadie goes to MIT; they're both brilliant and both constitutionally lonely, and their shared love of gaming will bring them from the chilly campuses of Cambridge to the early-aughts tech incubators of Venice Beach. Thorny questions of creative ownership and personal redemption swirl across 400 wildly readable pages, but the takeaway is, in the purest and most platonic sense, a love story, one that transcends both time and pixels.

[EW]

Buy it on Amazon

2. 'All This Could Be Different,' Sarah Thankam Matthews

A debut novel with the same depth and delicacy of the most experienced authors, All This Could Be Different captures that very particular millennial ennui: its protagonist, graduating college into a drought-filled job market and a political system that leaves her behind, is suffering the side effects of capitalism before readers’ very eyes. But, in a particularly skillful literary trick, this book of misery is anything but miserable to read. Matthews gives us the story of a young woman who makes bad decisions but is never bad; and a stark reminder that we’re all just trying to get by.

[THR]

Buy it on Amazon

1. 'Vladimir,' Julia May Jonas

Julia May Jonas’s debut novel Vladimir is wickedly smart and subversive, a sort of Lolita sent through the looking glass or a Rebecca in reverse. Throughout, Vladimir aches with hunger: for food, for sex, for attention, for respect, for vengeance. It has some of the best food writing I’ve come across this year, with the narrator going on a shopping spree for “dark black kale and designer anchovies and a nineteen-dollar brick of parmesan and olives and seeded crackers and an uncut boule of whole wheat sourdough and goat cheese and salami and raspberries and a flourless chocolate ganache torte.” She can’t get men to treat her as she would like to be treated, but by god, she can put her university professor credit card and good taste to good use.

[Vox]

Buy it on Amazon

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).