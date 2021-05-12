CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER
'The Battle For Britney' Examines Claim That Spears Has Dementia — And Who Profits If It's True
Submitted by Molly Bradley via thedailybeast.com
The Lede"The Battle for Britney" joins the NY Times and Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in investigating Spears's conservatorship, her father's role in it and the events that led up to her disappearance from public life. Though Spears's recent Instagram posts counter fans' insistence that she's being held captive, the documentaries reveal concerning aspects of her conservatorship. Fans surfaced court records that, while the BBC couldn't confirm their authenticity, seem legitimate.
Key Details
- According to the court records, the reasoning behind the conservatorship "relates to dementia placement or treatment."
- However, Spears is under a probate conservatorship rather than a mental health conservatorship. If it were the latter, no one would be able to profit from it. Spears's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham currently receives $10,000 a week.
- Spears has said on Instagram that the documentaries have upset her, but fans question whether she's the one writing the posts.