Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1283 members

Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets and original content that the web is talking about right now.

CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER

Submitted by Molly Bradley via thedailybeast.com

A new documentary about Britney Spears, BBC Select's "The Battle for Britney," examines a disturbing theory around Spears's conservatorship: whether she has dementia.

The Lede

"The Battle for Britney" joins the NY Times and Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in investigating Spears's conservatorship, her father's role in it and the events that led up to her disappearance from public life. Though Spears's recent Instagram posts counter fans' insistence that she's being held captive, the documentaries reveal concerning aspects of her conservatorship. Fans surfaced court records that, while the BBC couldn't confirm their authenticity, seem legitimate.

Key Details

  • According to the court records, the reasoning behind the conservatorship "relates to dementia placement or treatment."
  • However, Spears is under a probate conservatorship rather than a mental health conservatorship. If it were the latter, no one would be able to profit from it. Spears's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham currently receives $10,000 a week.
  • Spears has said on Instagram that the documentaries have upset her, but fans question whether she's the one writing the posts.