MUSIC OF THE MOMENT
The 2023 GRAMMY Nominations Are Out — Here Are The Nominees In The Top Categories
The Lede
2023 will bring the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards, which started in 1959. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 5 at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. and you'll be able to watch it live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. The complete list of nominations is available at grammy.com — but here are nominees for some of the most anticipated categories.
Key Details
- Record of the Year: ABBA, Adele, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles.
- Album of the Year: ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Blige, Carlile, Coldplay, Lamar, Lizzo, Styles.
- Song of the Year: GAYLE's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL," Adele's "Easy On Me," DJ Khaled's "GOD DID," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That."