Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MUSIC OF THE MOMENT

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via grammy.com
The 2023 GRAMMY Nominations Are Out — Here Are The Nominees In The Top Categories
The nominees for the 2023 GRAMMYs were released today, just a few months from the official ceremony on Sunday, February 5.
· 117 reads

The Lede

2023 will bring the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards, which started in 1959. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 5 at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. and you'll be able to watch it live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. The complete list of nominations is available at grammy.com — but here are nominees for some of the most anticipated categories.

Key Details

  • Record of the Year: ABBA, Adele, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles.
  • Album of the Year: ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Blige, Carlile, Coldplay, Lamar, Lizzo, Styles.
  • Song of the Year: GAYLE's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL," Adele's "Easy On Me," DJ Khaled's "GOD DID," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Culture Stories