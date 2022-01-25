Trending
'It's Really F—ked Up': Taylor Swift Responds To Damon Albarn Saying She Isn't A Songwriter
Damon Albarn said that Swift "doesn't writer her own songs" in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

In an interview with the LA Times, Blur vocalist and Gorillaz creator Damon Albarn said that Taylor Swift "doesn't write her own songs," when he was asked to comment on the recent chart-topping artist, who the interviewer Mikael Wood called "an excellent songwriter."

  • In the interview Albarn was adamant about the distinction between writers and co-writers, and insinuated that Swift fell into the latter category.
  • Quoting the LA Times's tweet of the interview, Swift hit back at Albarn. "Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging," she wrote and added how he was "discrediting" her writing.
  • Albarn wrote back to her on twitter a few hours later, apologizing and said his conversation was "reduced to clickbait."

