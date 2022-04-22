'WEAR SUNSCREEN'
The Best Life Lessons From 'The Sunscreen Song' On Its 25th Birthday
The Lede
Columnist Mary Schmich's witty and poignant graduation speech "Wear Sunscreen", published in 1997, offered valuable life advice to a generation of young people — and formed the basis of Baz Luhrmann's 1997 spoken word song "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)". On the 25th anniversary of the Sunscreen Song's release, we pick the best life lessons to take from it.
Key Details
- "Do one thing every day that scares you." Upworthy's Tod Perry says stepping outside of one’s comfort zone is the best way to overcome our phobias/anxiety and helps us conquer boredom and stagnation.
- "Remember compliments you receive. Forget the insults." It's human nature to dwell on the negative, but ignoring the haters is the best form of self care.
- "Don't be reckless with other people's hearts; don't put up with people who are reckless with yours." As "Bill & Ted" says, "Be excellent to each other."
