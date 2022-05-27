Is 'Stranger Things: Season 4, Volume 1' Any Good? Here’s What People Are Saying

The new, long-awaited season of “Stranger Things” is finally here.

And it seems like everyone — and we mean everyone — has been waiting for this moment.

For us long-suffering fans who have had to hold our breath for years between seasons, it’s gratifying to finally get more — and we wearily welcome the new fans, too.

But this season of “Stranger Things” follows a couple seasons that lacked something of the original season, and there have been questions as to whether the super-sized scope and budget of this new season will pay off. Now that the first set of episodes have dropped — they’re being called “Volume 1” of this season, with “Volume 2” dropping in July — here’s what people are saying.

The Plot

The series picks up six months since the deadly Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the gang are separated for the first time following the Byers’ move to California — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. But when a new supernatural threat begins to gruesomely murder students from Hawkins High, the gang are brought back together to fight the new force — before time runs out.

There are four stories, which began with the fracture at the end of season 3, but they're separated by geography, which makes the divisions stricter than usual. There is an Eleven story, there is a Joyce-and-maybe-Hopper story, and there is a Mike/Will/Jonathan story, and all of those are located in different places outside the main part of Hawkins. Back in Hawkins, there is a terrifically scary, sometimes funny, and pretty extravagantly gross Scooby-Doo-style monster adventure for Dustin, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Lucas, Max and Erica. If the '80s phenomenon that was highlighted in the third season was mall culture, what's highlighted in this one is the very real panic that grew up around Dungeons & Dragons and the belief that it had some connection to the occult and to real-world evil. Hawkins, with its string of tragedies, is rich soil in which that panic can grow.

The Show Still Has Its Old Magic

Each episode feels like a real cinematic treat thanks to an expansive and emotional central narrative, with the Duffer Brothers delving into compelling threads such as trauma linked to the horrors of the Upside Down, unravelling steadily throughout.

It feels rather provocative to trumpet that a knockabout sci-fi caper that was already in danger of treading water in its second and third seasons has been “supersized” – in other words, even vaster sums of money have disappeared into it. Yet the gamble pays off. If large budgets are to be indulged, one wants to see them clearly on the screen, and that’s immediately the case as we cruise back into Hawkins, the small Indiana town perched on a portal to a monster-infested netherworld, in 1986. Simple scenes such as kids arriving at high school or visiting a roller disco have a new scope, with scores of impeccably retro-shod extras and just the right vintage cars or Formica fittings. The beautiful strip-mall shop fronts, a giant labour of love for some lucky set designer, deserve their own Instagram account.

But It May Be Wearing Out Its Schtick

The three years during which Stranger Things has been off our screens have been so tense and traumatic that many of us feel like a decade’s been taken off our lifespan. And though only six months have passed in storyline chronology, the teenagers of Hawkins, Indiana appear to have undergone a supernatural growth spurt. But in most other ways, the town—and the Netflix series itself—seem to be stuck in a time warp of their own making.

Season 4 feels forced and old, and not just because the "tween" actors have aged far past freshman-year-of-high-school believability.

It May Have Taken On A Little Too Much

There is a very good — if increasingly formulaic — season of "Stranger Things" here, but it is jockeying for space with what feels like an entire additional, much less interesting season of television, as if the show has acquired its own version of the Upside Down.

There are some casualties of the sprawling narrative: police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is marooned in a Russian prison in a dead subplot that sucks scatty mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) and angry nerd Murray (Brett Gelman) into its black hole of cuttable material.

But Its Ambition Is What Makes It Worthwhile

Length notwithstanding, “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 is an epic watch, albeit an uneven one. The season finds its footing in later episodes, filling in the holes in Eleven’s past while introducing us to the deadliest villain in the show’s history. In so doing, it moves the series beyond its regular re-enactments of familiar horror tropes to create a lore and history of its own.

Everyone Still Loves Steve

But with CB-radio-wielding oddball Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) still hacking computers, riffling through cassette tapes and forming half of the best odd-couple comedy duo on telly with Joe Keery as fallen high-school idol Steve, plenty of the old magic persists.

TL;DR

”Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1” is the most ambitious, suspenseful and bloody instalment of the sci-fi horror yet from the Duffer brothers. While the large ensemble and multi-thread narrative does feel a little fractured at times, the darker delve into emotionally charged horror makes for a fascinating and highly gripping watch.

”Stranger Things” is bigger, older, somewhat sadder – and as lovable as ever.

Watch the trailer:

And now to wait for the finale drop in July…