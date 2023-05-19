Is Steven Wright's Debut Novel 'Harold' As Absurd As His Comedy? Here's What The Reviews Say

Comedian Steven Wright published his first novel "Harold" this year. The comedic genius, whose deadpan and pithy jokes inspired hundreds (if not more) of comics over the years, finally took a shot at longform writing with "Harold," a novel about a third-grader's thoughts as he spends a day in school, and what goes on in his world.

The scene is set in the 1960s, (Wright was born in 1955), and the Massachusetts-based story is primarily about the kid's stream of consciousness, and trying to absorb everything that happens around him. So how has one of America's most revered comics faired with his debut novel? Here's what the reviews say.

It packs a punch

Scarcely anything happens. Yet so much of human experience is contemplated — love, time, death, the nature of God. Ostensibly set in the 1960s, occasional anachronisms serve both as gags and a reminder of the artificiality of imposing time on imagination. Presented in a free, indirect style, cynical, precocious Harold's thoughts are occasionally inflected by the greater cynicism and world-weariness of his future adult self, especially with regard to women. In every sense, it's a loopy read. But the central metaphor is dizzying. Ideas constantly occur to Harold as birds flying into a rectangle, each one different. There's a sense of timelessness, of being at one with the universe, as Harold has internalized the wisdom of the Lakota through his beloved grandfather's appreciation of the Native American tribe. Even so, he retains a boy's pointlessly vindictive, mischievous streak. When he encounters a kindly Carl Sagan on the Moon in an extended dream sequence, he flips the astronomer's bird the bird.

[Chortle]

What's underneath the surface?

Though Wright, now 67, doesn't dwell on diagnoses, Harold's busy brain is almost certainly a case of ADHD. And the background details that flicker into the story suggest he's processing a trauma or two: His mother has been briefly institutionalized, so he's recently spent a summer living with his crusty grandfather. If there's a father around, Harold is stubbornly determined to think about anything but.

[Washington Post]

TL;DR

Readers looking for a page-turner may not enjoy "Harold," but for those seeking a page-lingerer, there is much to digest.

[New York Times]