NOT EVERYBODY HAS THOSE DAYS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A photo posted Thursday using Izard's social media handle showed a "bibimbap" without any cultural context.

The Top Chef alum's post wasn't just a matter of appropriation: people took umbrage at the fact that it didn't even seem to be the dish it was supposed to represent.

  • Korean-American chef Won Kim commented that the "bibimbap" Izard made didn't have any of the dish's characteristic components, like crispy rice.
  • In an essay on Facebook, Kim pointed out that when white chefs appropriate dishes, they're capitalizing off of food that they have recently deemed trendy but which they've historically shamed the food's native cooks and eaters for.
  • In spring 2019, Izard, who is not Peruvian, opened a Peruvian restaurant called Cabra in Chicago.

TICKET TO NOWHERE

Submitted by Digg Editors
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.