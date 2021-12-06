SOUND OF SILENCE
John Mulaney And Other Comics' Work Removed From Spotify After They Demanded Better Compensation
Submitted by Adwait via avclub.com
The Lede
After Spoken Giants, a worldwide rights administration company, began advocating for better compensation for comedians, Spotify began removing comedians' works from the app.
Key Details
- "Unfortunately, Spotify removed the work of individual comedians rather than continue to negotiate," Spoken Giants's CEO Jim King told CNN.
- Spoken Giants is aiming for comedians to get "composition copyrights of spoken-word media (or literary rights)" similar to the way songwriters receive royalties for their music and lyrics.
- Spoken Giants is also targeting SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube with the same proposals.
Additional Thoughts
Read more: Spotify pulls some comedy content amid royalties dispute via CNN
Additional submission from Adwait:
TikTok Drama Channels Are Turning Into Online Intelligence Agents
A new class of creators is using OSINT techniques to solve online mysteries.
