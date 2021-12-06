Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SOUND OF SILENCE

Submitted by Adwait via avclub.com

John Mulaney And Other Comics' Work Removed From Spotify After They Demanded Better Compensation
Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and even Robin Wiliams's catalog have been altered on the popular streaming app.

The Lede

After Spoken Giants, a worldwide rights administration company, began advocating for better compensation for comedians, Spotify began removing comedians' works from the app.

Key Details

  • "Unfortunately, Spotify removed the work of individual comedians rather than continue to negotiate," Spoken Giants's CEO Jim King told CNN.
  • Spoken Giants is aiming for comedians to get "composition copyrights of spoken-word media (or literary rights)" similar to the way songwriters receive royalties for their music and lyrics.
  • Spoken Giants is also targeting SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube with the same proposals.

Additional Thoughts

