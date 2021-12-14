Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

There Are A Lot Of Familiar Faces, But It's Not Boring

Hilariously, "too many villains" is a common complaint about Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3." But here, it's not a problem, because the previous films have already laid the groundwork in getting to know these characters. If you're wondering if you should (re)watch the others first, yes. To their credit, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers lace the dialog with catch-up context. But the emotional beats hit harder if you revisit the first five movies in this repeatedly rebooted franchise.

[Mashable]

It pays homage to the Spider-Man tale that many fans know well, which only leads to so much contentment and a lot of predictability. For "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it's not about the big rewards, it's about the little ones. The trailers tell a decent chunk of the story, so it's the little but charming easter eggs and surprise characters that keep things most interesting.

[Black Girl Nerds]

The Fight Sequences Are Underwhelming

The battle sequences in "No Way Home" are relatively low-key, taking place in and around New York City, with the climactic sequence transpiring in rather murky fashion due to the nighttime setting. There's nothing new or particularly memorable about the serviceable CGI and practical effects, but we remain invested in the outcome in large part because Holland remains the best of the cinematic Spider-Men, while Zendaya lends heart and smarts and warmth to every moment she's on screen.

[Chicago Sun Times]

Similarly, the film's many fighting sequences run the gamut, starting off with an overpass-set battle in broad daylight that's awe-inspiring and a jaunt through the Mirror Universe with Doctor Strange that out-"Matrix'es "The Matrix," before dipping into a messy series of battles — so very many of them set at night — that are bland and dark, even when Foxx's Electro is there to literally light the place up.

[IndieWire]

Was Including Doctor Strange Necessary?

The first moment centered on Doctor Strange, which appears in just about every trailer, sets up a huge expectation for the film that's never fully delivered upon. That will bother some fans a bit because it feels like a bit of a bait and switch. I'm concerned fans will wish there was a bit more (even though they are being heavily rewarded in this film).

[Insider]

To make things a little easier for the movie to manage, it's really only the villains who answer Strange's calling — which is impressive enough, considering that means enlisting Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Jamie Fox (Electro), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) and Rhys Ifans (The Lizard) to reprise their roles. Meanwhile, to make things easier for Spider-Man to manage, none is even remotely as intimidating as we remember them.

[Variety]

TL;DR

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" could have just been a greatest hits, a way to pull different projects into the same IP just because the producers can. Some will see it that way just on premise alone, but there's more going on here than the previews would have you believe. It's about what historic heroes and villains mean to us in the first place — why we care so much and what we consider a victory over evil. More than any movie in the MCU that I can remember, it made me want to dig out my old box of Spider-Man comic books. That's a heroic accomplishment.

[RogerEbert.com]