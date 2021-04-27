MUSK WE REALLY?
'SNL' Cast Members Are Not Happy About Elon Musk Hosting
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The LedeLast Saturday, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is." In response, cast member Bowen Yang reacted to the tweet in his Instagram story with a frowning face emoji and the message, "what the fuck does this even mean."
Key Details
- Cast member Andrew Dismukes posted on his Instagram story a photo of "SNL" alum Cheri Oteri and wrote, "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri."
- Cast member Aidy Bryant shared a post from Bernie Sanders that criticized wealth inequality in the US, which many read as a subtle jab at Musk.
- Musk has drawn criticism for his controversial takes in the past, including saying he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine. He has since changed his stance and says he supports vaccination.