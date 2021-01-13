10
Siegfried Fischbacher died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Las Vegas.

The famed magician, who was part of the legendary duo Siegfried & Roy, died at 81. The two were known for their illusions and shows that incorporated exotic animals.

  • Fischbacher, who hailed from Germany, performed with his longtime stage partner Roy Horn at The Mirage in Las Vegas from 1990 until 2003.
  • The duo's act was halted after Horn was attacked by a tiger.
  • Horn died last May of COVID-19 complications.

