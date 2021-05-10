'I DO NOT PLAN TO'
Seth Rogen Won't Work With James Franco Anymore After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vulture.com
The LedeFive women accused Franco in 2018 of sexual coercion and exploitation. When asked in an interview with The Sunday Times if he believed the allegations were true, Rogen, a frequent collaborator of Franco's, responded, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."
Key Details
- Last month, actress Charlyne Yi alleged that the producers of "The Disaster Artist" had tried to bribe her when she attempted to quit the film after learning of Franco's misconduct allegations. Yi named Rogen, one of the movie's producers, as one of Franco's "enablers."
- Yi also called out Rogen for doing an "SNL" sketch with Franco about enabling Franco to prey on children.
- Rogen has expressed his regrets for doing the "SNL" sketch, saying "it was a terrible joke."