STARS: THEY'RE JUST LIKE US
Seth Rogen Tells The Story Of Trying And Failing To Meet Beyoncé At The Grammys
Submitted by Molly Bradley via crowrivermedia.com
The LedeWhen Rogen spotted the iconic singer at the Grammys, he "charged over" so fast that her security guard blocked him before he could make contact. "I got what I deserved," he said to E! News.
Key Details
- When Rogen saw Beyoncé, "instinct took over," he said. "I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, I spilled it all over myself."
- When he was called away to present a Grammy afterward, he said he had to hold his arms in an awkward way so that people couldn't see the stain from his drink.
- "I was humiliated," Rogen said. "And I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."