STARS: THEY'RE JUST LIKE US

Submitted by Molly Bradley via crowrivermedia.com

Seth Rogen attempted to meet Beyoncé at the 2011 Grammy Awards ceremony, but he was a little too eager.

The Lede

When Rogen spotted the iconic singer at the Grammys, he "charged over" so fast that her security guard blocked him before he could make contact. "I got what I deserved," he said to E! News.

Key Details

  • When Rogen saw Beyoncé, "instinct took over," he said. "I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, I spilled it all over myself."
  • When he was called away to present a Grammy afterward, he said he had to hold his arms in an awkward way so that people couldn't see the stain from his drink.
  • "I was humiliated," Rogen said. "And I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."