SOON MAY THE STARDOM COME

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Sea shanty TikTok star Nathan Evans has hooked himself a contract with Polydor Records after his videos became viral hits.

The Lede

The man who posted a video of himself singing "The Wellerman" on TikTok and prompted countless duets and variations from other TikTok users has just embarked on a new career path.

Key Details

  • Evans is a 26-year-old living in Scotland who was working as a postman until his record deal, when he quit his job to focus on music.
  • The original video he released of "The Wellerman" on December 27, 2020, has been dueted by musicians and celebrities like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ronan Keating and Gary Barlow.
  • His debut single is an electronic remix of the sea shanty that made him famous.

