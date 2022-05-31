ROLL CALL
All Of 'Saturday Night Live's' Cast Members, Visualized
Data viz maker Bo McCready visualized all the cast members from "Saturday Night Live" history to see how the recent departures of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson will affect the show.
Only nine people have worked on "SNL" for over a decade, including two active members: Kenan Thompson (who started in 2003) and Cecily Strong (as of 2012).
Only two cast members who joined "SNL" in 2017 or later have left the show: Lauren Holt (2020–2021) and Luke Null (2017–2018).
Longest Tenured Cast Members
Newest Cast Members
Oldest Cast Members
Read more at Tableau.
