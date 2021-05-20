Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'I'D RATHER DIE AT HOME'

Submitted by James Crugnale via people.com

The actress opened up about her battle with COVID-19, revealing that she was put on oxygen.

The Lede

Salma Hayek told Variety that she had a near-fatal battle with COVID-19 last year, keeping her health battle private until now.

Key Details

  • Hayek revealed that her condition had gotten so bad that she was put on oxygen and sequestered alone in a room for seven weeks.
  • "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," she said. "I said, 'No thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"
  • Hayek has since returned to work but acknowledged that she has not been able to regain the energy she once had.