'I'D RATHER DIE AT HOME'
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Secret Battle With COVID That Nearly Killed Her
Submitted by James Crugnale via people.com
The LedeSalma Hayek told Variety that she had a near-fatal battle with COVID-19 last year, keeping her health battle private until now.
Key Details
- Hayek revealed that her condition had gotten so bad that she was put on oxygen and sequestered alone in a room for seven weeks.
- "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," she said. "I said, 'No thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"
- Hayek has since returned to work but acknowledged that she has not been able to regain the energy she once had.