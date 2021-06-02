'I FELT VIOLATED'
Ricky Martin Said He's Still Haunted By That Infamous Barbara Walter Interview
Submitted by James Crugnale via people.com
The LedeMartin told People magazine that when Walters "dropped the question, [he] felt violated because [he] was just not ready to come out."
Key Details
- Back in 2000, a year after his international smash hit "Livin' La Vida Loca," Martin faced persistent rumors about whether he was gay. When Walters asked the question, Martin demurred, saying, "I just don't feel like it."
- Martin, who was visibly shaken reflecting on the moment, said he was "very afraid" and still carries with him "a little PTSD."
- Martin says he still wonders if he should have come out in that interview, saying he felt amazing when he came out as gay in 2010.