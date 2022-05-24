'RICKY GERVAIS IS A DISGRACE'
Ricky Gervais Netflix Special Faces Backlash Over Transphobic Jokes
1.2k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via variety.com
The Lede
Just hours after it was released on Netflix, Gervais' comedy special "SuperNature" has drawn criticism for featuring graphic and hurtful jokes about trans people.
Key Details
- Gervais began making jokes about the trans community just four minutes into his stand-up performance.
- He described trans women as "the new women", and "the ones with beards and c**ks". He went on to mock the use of pronouns, joke about TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) being raped by trans women, and complain about "cancel culture".
- While fans took to Twitter to defend Gervais, many other Twitter users condemned the show and urged others not to watch it.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments