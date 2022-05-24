Popular
'RICKY GERVAIS IS A DISGRACE'

1.2k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via variety.com

Ricky Gervais Netflix Special Faces Backlash Over Transphobic Jokes
Gervais' comedy show has drawn criticism within hours of being made available on the streaming platform.

The Lede

Just hours after it was released on Netflix, Gervais' comedy special "SuperNature" has drawn criticism for featuring graphic and hurtful jokes about trans people.

Key Details

  • Gervais began making jokes about the trans community just four minutes into his stand-up performance.
  • He described trans women as "the new women", and "the ones with beards and c**ks". He went on to mock the use of pronouns, joke about TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) being raped by trans women, and complain about "cancel culture".
  • While fans took to Twitter to defend Gervais, many other Twitter users condemned the show and urged others not to watch it.

