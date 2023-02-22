Popular
Jared Russo
Some Of The Richest Media And Film Celebs In The US, Visualized
The biggest names in media and Hollywood are very rich, and this simple graph differentiates the mere multi-millionaires from the billionaires.
Kevin Church shared a very cool (or infuriating depending on who you ask) chart showing how rich certain celebs are in comparison to each other. Truly staggering to comprehend just how much money multi-billionaires have hoarded over the decades.

If you're wondering (like we were) about why Jami Gertz is the biggest name for actors, it's probably because she married a hedge fund manager who already had billions in the bank, and the two of them currently own the Atlanta Hawks, an NBA franchise.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, guys behind the "South Park" empire, are there too, so it's not merely actors who've made enormous amounts of dough on pop-culture phenomena. Most of these faces are behind multiple things, like being the owner of a production company or being a shrewd investor behind-the-scenes.


Via Twitter.

