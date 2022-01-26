SAY WHAT?
Rhone Talsma Had The Best Reaction After Realizing He Had Beaten Amy Schneider On 'Jeopardy!'
Submitted by James Crugnale
Ken Jennings played back Rhone Talsma's memorable reaction when he realized he had finally broken Amy Schneider's win streak.
Rhone's face says it all. See if he wins again today! pic.twitter.com/rul0mvkfgp— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 27, 2022
Here was the final "Jeopardy!" question that clinched the game for Talsma.
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
