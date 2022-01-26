Trending
Rhone Talsma Had The Best Reaction After Realizing He Had Beaten Amy Schneider On 'Jeopardy!'

Submitted by James Crugnale

Rhone Talsma was completely astonished when he realized he had ended Amy Schneider's 40-game win streak.

Ken Jennings played back Rhone Talsma's memorable reaction when he realized he had finally broken Amy Schneider's win streak.



Here was the final "Jeopardy!" question that clinched the game for Talsma.



