'LUCKILY, WE WEREN'T HARMED'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The Australian actress shared the terrifying experience during a "Straight Talking" interview special.

The Lede

When asked about the most fearful situation she had ever been in, Wilson revealed that she was once kidnapped during a trip to Mozambique, though luckily, she emerged from the incident unharmed.

Key Details

  • Wilson says she was in a cattle truck with other women in Mozambique when armed men in another truck pulled close to them and ordered them to get out.
  • They were later taken to a house "in the middle of nowhere" and were released the next day.
  • Wilson said she kept a cool head during the situation and told the other women to link hands during the night in fear that the men would take one of the women away. Fortunately, that didn't happen.

