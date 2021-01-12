668 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Being Kidnapped In Mozambique: 'I Was Very Good In The Crisis'
The LedeWhen asked about the most fearful situation she had ever been in, Wilson revealed that she was once kidnapped during a trip to Mozambique, though luckily, she emerged from the incident unharmed.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
What Covering Heavy Metal Taught Me About Spotting Nazis
'Promising Young Woman' Finds The Thrill In Obliterating Nice Guys
How Lizzie McGuire Reinvented Tween TV And Became a Millennial Obsession