Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com

Reality Star Stephanie Matto Will Sell Her Farts As NFTs
Stephanie Matto, who rose to fame on the reality TV show "90-Day Fiance," was selling her farts in jars, but had to stop because it led to a gastric emergency. Now she's turning to NFTs.

Stephanie Matto, self-described "fartrepreneur," was previously making $1,000 per jar of farts until the business venture led to gastric complications: she was eating an excess of high-fiber foods to create her product. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," she in an interview with Jam Press. She's now selling cartoon images of her fart jars as NFTs.

  • Matto was reportedly earning around $50,000 a week from fart sales until her medical emergency.
  • "I didn't tell my doctors about the farting in the jar," Matto explained. "But I did tell them about my diet. It was clear that what I was experiencing [was] very intense gas pains." She was advised to take a gas suppressant medication.
  • Matto is now selling her fart jar NFTs for 0.5 ether (or about $191) on her website, which says that tokens will be redeemable for used lingerie and real fart jars.

##greenscreen I promise this story has a happy ending! You can now mint then on @OpenSea and NFTs ##YerAWizard ##fyp ##90dayfiance

Here's one of Matto's previous TikToks before she switched to NFTs.

Don’t hate the player! Hate the game! ##90dayfiance ##90daysinglelife ##ASOSChaoticToCalm ##VansCheckerboardDay

