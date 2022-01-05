CLEARING THE AIR
Reality Star Stephanie Matto Will Sell Her Farts As NFTs
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Stephanie Matto, self-described "fartrepreneur," was previously making $1,000 per jar of farts until the business venture led to gastric complications: she was eating an excess of high-fiber foods to create her product. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," she in an interview with Jam Press. She's now selling cartoon images of her fart jars as NFTs.
Key Details
- Matto was reportedly earning around $50,000 a week from fart sales until her medical emergency.
- "I didn't tell my doctors about the farting in the jar," Matto explained. "But I did tell them about my diet. It was clear that what I was experiencing [was] very intense gas pains." She was advised to take a gas suppressant medication.
- Matto is now selling her fart jar NFTs for 0.5 ether (or about $191) on her website, which says that tokens will be redeemable for used lingerie and real fart jars.
Additional Thoughts
Here's one of Matto's previous TikToks before she switched to NFTs.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
