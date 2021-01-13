28
+ digg
BAD FLASHBACKS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Yesterday, actor Ray Fisher continued his battle against WarnerMedia, sending out a Twitter post on his recent dismissal from the upcoming Flash film that will begin filming this year.

The Lede

In his Twitter post, Fisher called the studio's decision to excise Cyborg from the cast of the Flash movie "unsurprising." He also stated that last year he had let WarnerMedia know that he wouldn't participate in any production associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada.

Key Details

  • Last July, Fisher accused director Joss Whedon, producer Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, the former president of DC Entertainment, of fostering a toxic environment on the set of "Justice League."
  • While Warner Media subsequently launched an investigation into Fisher's allegations, Fisher claims that Hamada has undermined the investigation to protect Johns, whom Hamada has a personal connection to.
  • In response, Ann Sarnoff, the CEO of WarnerMedia, has issued a statement saying she believes in Hamada.

Other articles and videos you might like