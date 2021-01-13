671 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ray Fisher Blasts WarnerMedia Over Cyborg Being Removed From 'The Flash'
The LedeIn his Twitter post, Fisher called the studio's decision to excise Cyborg from the cast of the Flash movie "unsurprising." He also stated that last year he had let WarnerMedia know that he wouldn't participate in any production associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
This '90s Film Genre Ruled Hollywood. Then It Disappeared
Captain America Eyes Return To The MCU As Chris Evans Nears Deal To Reprise Role In Future Marvel Project
What It's Like To Fly A Stunt Helicopter For Michael Bay