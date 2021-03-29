1167 members
Rachel Bilson Recounts The Time Rami Malek Asked Her To Take Down A High School Instagram Photo
The LedeBilson explained that during the run-up to the Academy Awards, in which Malek was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, she posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo of the two together when they were 16-years-old on a Broadway field trip. Malek messaged her to take the photograph down.
Key Details
The Source
