'IM A REALLY PRIVATE PERSON'

Submitted by James Crugnale
Bilson revealed on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that posting an old photo of her and Malek landed her in hot water with the "Mr. Robot" actor.

The Lede

Bilson explained that during the run-up to the Academy Awards, in which Malek was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, she posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo of the two together when they were 16-years-old on a Broadway field trip. Malek messaged her to take the photograph down.

Key Details

  • Bilson, who had been good friends with Malek at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, thought the photo would be received as "funny," and she joked about his gold chain in the caption.
  • Malek direct messaged her to take the photo down, saying he was a "really private person."
  • Bilson deleted the photo, but never heard back from Malek.

