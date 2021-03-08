1046 members
Piers Morgan Leaves ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' After Row Over Meghan Remarks
The LedeOn Monday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan said he didn't believe Markle's allegation that her appeals for help to Buckingham Palace officials while she contemplated suicide had gone unheeded: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report." After the show aired, Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator in the UK, said it received 41,000 complaints in response to Morgan's comments.
Key Details
The Source
