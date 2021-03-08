247
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Piers Morgan has stepped down as presenter of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

On Monday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan said he didn't believe Markle's allegation that her appeals for help to Buckingham Palace officials while she contemplated suicide had gone unheeded: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report." After the show aired, Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator in the UK, said it received 41,000 complaints in response to Morgan's comments.

  • Morgan's departure from "Good Morning Britain" follows a clash he had with weather presenter Alex Beresford on Tuesday. After Beresford criticized Morgan for his comments toward Markle, Morgan stormed off set.
  • Ofcom has announced it's launching an investigation into the Monday episode of "Good Morning America" to see if Morgan's remarks violated the regulator's harm and offense rules.
  • Morgan has not commented on his departure other than posting a GIF of a ticking clock on Twitter.

