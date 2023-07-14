Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

MASTER OF PUPPETS

Raffaele Scircoli's Very Creepty Puppets, And The Other Best Mentalists On 'Penn And Teller's Fool Us'

Adwait
Adwait
Raffaele Scircoli's Very Creepty Puppets, And The Other Best Mentalists On 'Penn And Teller's Fool Us'
All you need to fool Penn and Teller is your mind, and a really clever way to avoid the classic pitfalls and usual tricks of mentalism.
· 6.7k reads
·
·
·

Mentalism is the performing art where a person pretends to have mental abilities or psychic powers. This fake demonstration of mind control, telepathy, hypnosis, divination or other such feats has been going on for hundreds of years, and is often nestled between the realm of magic and BS.

Penn and Teller clearly draw the line between performative mentalism as entertainment and bullsh—tters who manipulate and swindle people out of money. Oftentimes people who claim to possess supernatural or extrasensory abilities use them to scam the most vulnerable people, making things uglier.

But, at least, when it comes to "Penn and Teller's Fool Us," we know it's all an act and oftentimes mentalists win the F.U. prize! Here are the best mentalists that have ever been on "Fool Us." From Raffaele Scircoli's creepy pupeeterring to Keith Kong's platinum record, it's the ones that fooled Penn and Teller that take things to the next-level


Raffaele Scircoli and the puppets


Emily Victoria and the playlist


Timon Krause and influencing decisions


Keith Kong and the platinum record


Wayne Hoffman and the stick of dynamite


Joel Meyers and Spidey


The Evasons duo


Dustin Dean and his psychic powers


Kevin Viner and his drawing



We're big "Fool Us" fans here, and here are some other bits from the show we recommend:

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Culture Stories