'GET THE F*CK OUT!'
Patti LuPone Explodes At Maskless Audience Members During Chaotic Broadway Post-Show
The Lede
Broadway star Patti LuPone let loose on theatergoers who were improperly wearing masks in the audience during a post-show talkback following a performance of "Company" on Tuesday, saying "If you don't want to follow the rules, get the f-ck out!"
Key Details
- LuPone called out the maskless patrons during a Q&A following a performance. Broadway audience members are required to wear masks indoors through May 31, 2022.
- "I pay your salary," one of the theatergoers snapped back at LuPone.
- "You pay my salary? Bullshit. Chris Harper pays my salary," LuPone replied bluntly.
The Source
