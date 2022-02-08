Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THE SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 27

Here Are The 2022 Oscar Nominations For Best Picture, Actors, Director And More

Submitted by Adwait

Here Are The 2022 Oscar Nominations For Best Picture, Actors, Director And More
Nominations for the 49th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, with "The Power of the Dog" leading with 12 nods.









Read more at Deadline

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: