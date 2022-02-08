THE SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 27
Here Are The 2022 Oscar Nominations For Best Picture, Actors, Director And More
Submitted by Adwait
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v3dZA3zInD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Presenting the 94th #Oscars Nominations Show. #OscarNoms https://t.co/Zh1c00Anje— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Best Photos Of The Beijing Winter Olympics
American figure skater Nathan Chen is halfway to Olympic gold after a record-breaking performance Tuesday in the Beijing Winter Games.
Comments