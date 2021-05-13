Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'I CRINGE TO THINK THAT I ASKED THAT'

Submitted by James Crugnale via foxnews.com

Winfrey spoke to Rob Lowe on his "Literally" podcast about the time she asked Sally Field an "inappropriate question" about her then-boyfriend Burt Reynolds.

The Lede

Winfrey considers the time she asked Sally Field if Burt Reynolds slept with his toupee to be one of the biggest flubs of her career.

Key Details

  • Winfrey told Lowe that she was pressured to ask the question by producers.
  • "And so I asked it, and she went cold on me," Winfrey explained. "She shut down and I could not get in again."
  • Winfrey said she took full responsibility for the inappropriate question and fully "deserved" Field's coldness.