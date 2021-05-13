'I CRINGE TO THINK THAT I ASKED THAT'
Oprah Winfrey Reveals The Worst Interview Moment Of Her Career
Submitted by James Crugnale via foxnews.com
The LedeWinfrey considers the time she asked Sally Field if Burt Reynolds slept with his toupee to be one of the biggest flubs of her career.
Key Details
- Winfrey told Lowe that she was pressured to ask the question by producers.
- "And so I asked it, and she went cold on me," Winfrey explained. "She shut down and I could not get in again."
- Winfrey said she took full responsibility for the inappropriate question and fully "deserved" Field's coldness.