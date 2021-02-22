11
14 YEARS, 20 SEASONS

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
They’ve shown us their marriages and divorces, the births of their children and their businesses. They’ve stumbled; they’ve cleaned up. We know what putting all that on camera has done for them… but here’s what it's done for us.

FOCUS, VISUALIZE AND LITANIZE

Submitted by Adwait
Perfectionism can make you miserable. Here's how you can muster the courage to mess up.