DAM, DUDE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
And you thought it couldn't get any worse?

The Lede

Michel De Nostradamus, a 16th-century French philosopher famous for his (alleged) future prophecies, has a few spoilers for the year ahead. Believers say there's reason to believe his predictions, since some think his writing has in fact reflected some of the events of the past few decades.

Key Details

  • Of 2021, Nostradamus wrote, "Few young people: half-dead to give a start," which, some readers argue, means zombies.
  • People also think his prediction that "in the sky, one sees fire and a long trail of sparks" matches the asteroid that passed Earth last Friday on Christmas.
  • Of the upcoming year, Nostradamus also wrote, "After great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared... Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel, and plague." In other words, nothing we don't already know.

