Is Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Plot Is Part Carnival Tale, Part Noir

A man with a secret (he’s first seen setting fire to an unidentified wrapped corpse in a desolate farmhouse), down-on-his-luck drifter Stan finds work as a carny performing menial jobs until recruited to assist in a con game in which bogus psychic Zeena (Collette), with the unseen assistance of her alcoholic husband Pete (Strathairn), bamboozles rube audience members with false prescience. To paraphrase one character’s observation: You don’t have to fool people when they can fool themselves. Soon, Stan gets a taste for the psychological pleasure of deceiving people (and its financial rewards) after discovering he has a keen gift for deduction masquerading as clairvoyance. After inheriting a treasured notebook containing coded words, inflections, and gestures for use in a more sophisticated flimflam from the late Pete, he and his somewhat naive love interest Molly (Mara) mount a successful tuxedoed and gowned act bamboozling rich patrons in the big city. Not long thereafter, the avariciously ambitious Stan attracts the curiosity of unscrupulous psychiatrist Lilith Ritter (Blanchett, lapping it up with feline intensity), with whom he conspires to bilk well-off clients desperate to communicate with deceased loved ones. It’s a Faustian bargain that lands him on the couch in more than one sense. (He’s got a lot of daddy issues to explore.) From there, the film’s antihero’s pursuit of the American dream of wealth takes a treacherous turn, exiting onto the figurative backstreet of the title.

[The Austin Chronicle]

The Story Centers On Human Nature And Self-Delusion

What stands out most is that, unlike the earlier del Toro movies, there isn’t anything like the kind of magic or whimsy that he tends to inject. There is no fantasy here, aside from the delusions of grandeur in Stan’s own mind. His overt fantasies have monsters—ghosts, fairies, an ancient fish-man-god—but always we learn that humans are the real monsters. Here it’s all humans, so they’re all the real monsters. It’s simply about the degree to which they’re monstrous. What’s grotesque is how people treat each other, and the violence that can erupt when others see them for what they truly are.

[Nerdist]

As del Toro peers into the carnival’s corners, he also folds in one of the movie’s recurring motifs: eyes. “Nightmare Alley” turns on the logic of the visible: what Stan sees and doesn’t, what patrons (you included) see and don’t. In the carnival (and in movies), seeing is believing, including in illusions, yet at what cost? Early on, Stan stumbles into an attraction decorated with eyes, an echo of Salvador Dalí’s designs for the Hitchcock film “Spellbound.” Later, when Stan develops his mentalist act, he wears a blindfold decorated with a single eye, evoking the Cyclops Boy. By the time he meets a shrink, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), it is obvious that what Stan can never really see is himself.

[The New York Times]

The Film’s Style Is Great — Maybe At The Expense Of Its Substance

The carnival portion of "Nightmare Alley" — which is based on a 1946 novel, and was previously turned into a film in 1947 — is where the film works best, and del Toro is right at home among the outcasts who make up the close knit family of carnies. (Ron Perlman and Clifton Collins Jr. show up in small roles.) When the story goes full noir it becomes more of a high wire act, and it's predicated on the viewer's belief in a chief character's belief in ghosts. It's a tough bridge to cross, and del Toro isn't there to help cover the gap.

[Detroit News]

The film operates on a peculiar, somewhat languid rhythm, and there are times when the story’s needs take a back seat to the visual detail. But “Nightmare Alley” has nerve and relentless, fantastic style.

[The Chicago Tribune]

Coupled with Dan Lausten’s marvelous cinematography and Nathan Johnson’s haunting score, the biggest strike against "Nightmare Alley" is that it looks too good. Too often the film mirrors Stanton’s polished exterior rather than his monstrous true self.

[Collider]

It Doesn't Live Up To The First Film Adaptation

First and foremost it should be said that this version of "Nightmare Alley" is not as good, or as upsetting, as the ’47 original. Sure it can show more blood and more explicitly convey themes the earlier film simply couldn’t. But what it lacks is the urgency, the spark of unbridled insanity from characters like Stan and Lilith that made the original so disturbing.

[Nerdist]

Viewers unacquainted with William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel may find the criminal conspiracy that drives the final third of "Nightmare Alley" both random and cheesy, with no real through line, while fans of the original film will be able to diagnose the problem: that del Toro is afraid of the through line. In Goulding’s film, Stanton wants to con enough money to finance a church, which he sees as the highest station of his flim-flam routine. […] Del Toro and Morgan do substitute the blasphemy angle with a new fixation on alcoholism. Both films suggest that Stanton is destined to become the geek, and in this case it’s because teetotal Stanton is preordained to succumb to his family disease. This conceit is potentially resonant, particularly given Cooper’s own struggles, but he took us much deeper into addiction in his own "A Star Is Born."

[Slant Magazine]

And While It’s Distinctly A Del Toro Movie, It Doesn’t Quite Measure Up To His Previous Work

Even though there are a bunch of interesting personalities (like Ron Perlman’s strongman Bruno), “Nightmare Alley” lacks the human connections that not only made del Toro’s last effort, best picture winner “The Shape of Water,” so entrancing but also populate the 1947 adaptation of Gresham’s book. […] If you want visual flair, however, the new “Alley” has plenty. The carnival setting that opens the film is where del Toro gets to put all his trademark weirdness, from the strange specimens Clem has hanging around to the old-time attractions that lend a sense of danger and adventure.

[USA Today]

Of Del Toro’s previous films, the closest it resembles is 2015’s "Crimson Peak," a similarly lavish yet similarly soulless attempt to add prestige to pulp, unable to fully deliver on either a high or low level. Nightmare Alley is marginally better but still a curious misfire, overlong and overstretched, working only in all-too-brief bursts, a stumble after the giddy heights of The Shape of Water.

[The Guardian]

But Bradley Cooper And Cate Blanchett Shine

Blanchett is just fun to watch in a role that tweaks the femme-fatale mold – her whole look and vibe screams “Danger ahead.” And Cooper does a lot with his meaty character arc as a man unable to escape his poisonous self: The actor, who is onscreen for the vast majority of the movie’s two-and-a-half hours, wrings everything he can out of Stan, from his fiery introduction to a superb and expertly played final scene.

[USA Today]

It’s no stretch at all to think of Blanchett as a great noir villainess — watch how she can harden her face and instantly change it, as if she’s donning a mask before our eyes. And Cooper, carrying the movie from start to finish, has a final, devastating close-up that’ll haunt you for quite a while.

[The Seattle Times]

TL;DR

“People will pay good money just to make themselves feel better,” Clem tells Stan, at one point, about the gullibility of his customers. In the case of “Nightmare Alley,” you will — and you should — fork over the cost of a movie ticket, just to make yourself feel bad.

[The Washington Post]

