Nicolas Cage Dared To Host A Reddit AMA Interview, And Here Is What The Internet Got To Ask Him
Legendary actor Nicolas Cage is doing some promotional work right now, for his new meta film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" where he plays Nicolas Cage. During the promo tour, he got to do a Reddit AMA! We found out his favorite genre is indie dramas, he wants to work with Chris Nolan next, and his thoughts on his rabid fanbase. If you want to read the whole thing yourself, click on this link. Otherwise, we recapped some of the best questions and answers below:
What was up with the film "Willy's Wonderland"
Who is Nic's favorite character in all of literature and film
What was his most challenging role and favorite character
Thoughts on German expressionism and horror films
What drew him to "Pig" and why was it so popular
What it was like working with Pedro Pascal
Ethan Hawke said that Nic Cage was the first actor since Marlon Brando to do something new with the art of acting
How does he feel thinking back on "Leaving Las Vegas" and his performance in it
Does Nic Cage like bees?
Nic Cage on Adam West
Nic Cage on "Lord of War"
Nic Cage on "Face/Off"
Performances he feels gets misunderstood by fans who turn them into a meme or gag?
Has he kept in contact with David Lynch?
Did he keep the snakeskin jacket from "Wild at Heart"?
Favorite pasta shape?
Favorite period in history?
Favorite non-work related hobbies?
What kind of car does he drive?
[Read more of Nicolas Cage's AMA at r/Movies]
