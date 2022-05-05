Here Are A Bunch Of Movies That People Didn't Want To Finish Watching In The Cinema

When was the last time you walked out of the cinema before the movie ended? A bunch of Redditors came together when user takeonethough asked: "What movie made you prematurely walk out of the cinema?"

Here are a list of reasons why moviegoers decided to pull the plug and make an exit way before the credits hit.

via GIPHY

'Wyatt Earp' (1994)

'The Sound Of Music' (1965)

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968)

'Se7en' (1995)

'Star Trek VIII: First Contact' (1996)

'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' (1982)

'Police Academy 6: City Under Siege' (1989)

'The Addams Family 2' (2021)

'Rio 2' (2014) and 'Cats' (2019)

'The Florida Project' (2017)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

'Midsommar' (2019)

'Summer Of Sam' (1999)

'The Man' (2005)

'Dan In Real Life' (2007)

'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

Read more at r/AskReddit