The Most Streamed Christmas Songs On Spotify, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
The Most Streamed Christmas Songs On Spotify, Ranked
From Mariah Carey's classic to Justin Bieber's Xmas offering, these are the festive tunes people most enjoy playing at Christmas time.
With the holiday season comes Christmas songs (whether you like it or not), but which Xmas hit is the best can be a divisive topic. Thankfully, this crunching of the numbers may just settle the debate.

Statista used Spotify data to find the most-listened to Christmas songs on the streaming service — from the cheesy but cheerful to the totally iconic — and ranked them in the chart below. Did any of your favorite festive tunes make the cut?


Infographic: All I Want For Christmas Is a Mute Button | Statista



Via Statista.

[Image credit: The Come Up Show]

