The Most Listened-To Artists And Songs In Each Country, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
These are the world's most streamed artists and songs, based on YouTube data.
You may have seen our round-ups of the best songs and albums of 2022, but which artists and tracks were listened to the most last year?

Liberty Games analyzed play counts from YouTube's Video Music Charts to rank the most listened-to artists and songs in each country around the world.


Key Findings:

  • The most listened-to artist in the world is Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik, who racked up 14.8 billion YouTube streams over the last 12 months.

  • The three most streamed songs on YouTube are all from the Indian movie "Pushpa: The Rise," and have a combined 3.1 billion plays.

  • The top four songs for 2022 are all Indian tracks. After these, "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone is the most listened-to song in the world.





Via Liberty Games.

