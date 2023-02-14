Actors With The Most Academy Awards, Visualized

For some reason, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences loves to give out Oscars to the same people, over and over again. Instead of spreading the wealth more, voters in the Academy just tend to pick the same names because of popularity. When it's shown off in a chart, it's sort of staggering how many two-time winners there are over the last century.

Key Takeaways

Nobody is likely to ever touch Katherine Hepburn's record of four wins out of twelve nominations, all for Best Actress ("Morning Glory" in 1934, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" in 1968, "The Lion in Winter" in 1969, and "On Golden Pond" in 1982).

Among winners with two or more awards, the list is almost evenly divided between men (23) and women (21).

Three of the six actors to have won at least three Oscars came in recent years: Meryl Streep last won for "The Iron Lady" in 2011, Daniel Day-Lewis for "Lincoln" in 2012 and Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Nomadland," in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Correction: Sally Field appears twice in the graphic, once as herself and once as the image for Shelley Winters.







Via Reddit.