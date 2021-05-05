WELCOME BACK
Modest Mouse's First Album In Six Years Is Coming In June
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nme.com
The LedeThe press release for "The Golden Casket" says that the record reflects "the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science." It goes on to say, "The 12 tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in frontman Brock's head."
Key Details
- The band, whose founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green are still at the helm, last released an album in 2015 called "Strangers to Ourselves," which didn't garner a substantial amount of attention.
- Since then, Modest Mouse has released just a handful of individual tracks including "Ice Cream Party" and "Poison the Well."
- You can stream "We Are Between" on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and more.