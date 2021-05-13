BE LIKE MIKE
Michael Jordan's Longtime Trainer Shares The Secrets To Winning Every Time
The LedeAfter graduating from college, Grover reached out to every Chicago Bulls player to propose working together. He received only one response: from MJ. The two began a working relationship in 1989, and Grover's been by Jordan's side through his most successful years on the basketball court. "He gave me 30 days. Thirty days turned into 15 years," Grover wrote in an Instagram caption in 2015. In his new book "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness," Grover shares his rules for winning.
Key Details
- Don't hew to someone else's step-by-step plan; instead tailor your process to your own motivations and change your routine as you go.
- Dismiss other people's poor understanding of your work ethic, and accept that winning will make you stand out. "You have to be willing to challenge what you’ve been taught, and learn it again with a different perspective," Grover writes.
- Don't conflate fear and doubt. Fear keeps you sharp, whereas doubt does not.