THERE'S NO WAY THAT'S GOING ON THE SHOW'

Submitted by James Crugnale via mediaite.com

Che's sketch about the Avengers killing an unarmed Black teenager never made it to air.

The Lede

"Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che dished to Howard Stern that a sketch Che had written about the killing of an unarmed Black teen by the Avengers was cut for being too controversial. "For obvious reasons, there's no way that’s going on the show," Che said.

Key Details

  • Che said viewers see "SNL" as "Lorne Michael's show," making it more difficult to include "racially specific... [sketches written by] Black writers making a nuanced observation."
  • Che later made an animated variation of his Avengers sketch featuring X-Men grappling with Black Lives Matter protesters for his HBO Max series
  • Another of his rejected sketches was about the first Black person to boo Jackie Robinson.