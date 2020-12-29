12
RIP

Submitted by James Crugnale
Enigmatic rapper known for intricate rhyme schemes and signature mask died on October 31st

The rapper's death was first announced by his wife, Jasmine, on his Instagram page.

  • He died on October 31st of this year, but his family did not disclose news of his death until Thursday evening.
  • The rapper's real name was Daniel Dumile and performed under a range of different monikers.
  • His work was largely influential, inspiring generations of rappers.

