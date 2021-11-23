IT'S BACK
New 'Matrix: Resurrections' Posters Have Been Released
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gamesradar.com
The Lede
In "Matrix: Resurrections," Keanu Reeves returns as Neo and Carrie Moss reprises the role of Trinity, but "Resurrections" will introduce new faces too, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Jonathan Groff as a yet-unknown character. In the new posters, Jonathan Groff's character sports sunglasses and carries a gun like Agent Smith's (portrayed in the original movies by Hugo Weaving).
Additional Thoughts
[Via GamesRadar+
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
23andMe Horror Stories: The DNA Tests That Tore Families Apart
"I'm confident that the decision to buy a stupid $99 gift led to the permanent destruction of my entire family."
Comments