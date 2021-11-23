Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Molly Bradley via gamesradar.com

New 'Matrix: Resurrections' Posters Have Been Released
Posters for the fourth "Matrix" movie are here — and one character bears an eerie resemblance to the original trilogy's Agent Smith.

In "Matrix: Resurrections," Keanu Reeves returns as Neo and Carrie Moss reprises the role of Trinity, but "Resurrections" will introduce new faces too, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Jonathan Groff as a yet-unknown character. In the new posters, Jonathan Groff's character sports sunglasses and carries a gun like Agent Smith's (portrayed in the original movies by Hugo Weaving).

