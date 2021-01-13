671 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Macaulay Culkin Joins Calls To Get Trump 'Home Alone 2' Cameo Removed
The LedeIn the aftermath of Donald Trump's second impeachment, Macaulay Culkin agrees that the president's cameo should be removed from "Home Alone 2."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
From Fanfiction To Netflix Hits
What Covering Heavy Metal Taught Me About Spotting Nazis
What It's Like Directing A Vanity Film For A Chinese Billionaire