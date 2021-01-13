31
RETURN OF THE MAC

Submitted by James Crugnale
The actor tweeted that he is "sold" on the idea of digitally replacing Trump with an older version of Culkin himself.

The Lede

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's second impeachment, Macaulay Culkin agrees that the president's cameo should be removed from "Home Alone 2."

Key Details

  • Trump makes a brief appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," giving Culkin's Kevin McCallister directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.
  • Director Chris Columbus revealed that Trump bullied his way into getting a role in the film for use of the location.
  • Audiences cheered during Trump's cameo while screening the movie in 1992.

