Louie Anderson's Story About How He Blew $80K, Then Drove To Las Vegas In The Middle Of The Night To Win It Back, Will Leave You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Anderson, who passed away on Friday at the age of 68, was renowned for his comedy and extraordinary acting chops, but he also was quite skilled at gambling.

During an interview with Cumia Radio in 2016, Anderson revealed he once lost $80,000 during an ill-fated Pan 9 card game in Los Angeles.

"I was so disgusted with myself," Anderson said. "It was just horrible."

"So I think to myself, I got a $2,000 line of credit at Bally's (Casino in Las Vegas)"

"So I rented a car," Anderson explained. "I get there about 3 (a.m.), I said give me $2,000."

Anderson explained that he miraculously was able to win the money back.

"I get to $80,000," he says, but he refused to leave the casino.

He eventually won $100,000 and realized at 6 in the morning he needed to rush to the airport to fly back to Los Angeles to shoot a commercial for 7-Eleven.

The Source