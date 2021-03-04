1024 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Lola Bunny's Desexualized 'Space Jam 2' Redesign Sparks Intense Debate
The LedeLola Bunny is noticeably toned down in "Space Jam 2," ditching the sports bra for a baggy jersey. The character is also more rabbit-like than human-like compared to the original 1996 movie. This has sparked an outcry online from fans upset with the changes.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Single, Wealthier US Women Increasingly Bought Homes During The Pandemic
Paramount+ Is Here. But What Is It? And Is It Too Late?
How They Made It: The Deeply Real Deepfakes Of 'For All Mankind'