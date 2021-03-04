266
JUST SOME BUNNY THAT I USED TO KNOW

Submitted by James Crugnale
Some "Space Jam" fans are upset that Lola Bunny's modernized redesign appears less sexualized than in the 1996 movie.

The Lede

Lola Bunny is noticeably toned down in "Space Jam 2," ditching the sports bra for a baggy jersey. The character is also more rabbit-like than human-like compared to the original 1996 movie. This has sparked an outcry online from fans upset with the changes.

Key Details

  • Director Malcolm D. Lee called Lola's original depiction "extremely sexualized."
  • Lee said that it was important in 2021 to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."
  • While some fans are upset with Lola Bunny's new look, others are pointing out that it's the treatment of the character — how she was depicted as a damsel in distress and a sexualized love interest — that made the character problematic and not just her looks alone.

