IT'S HAPPENING!
LeVar Burton To Guest Host 'Jeopardy!'
Submitted by James Crugnale via variety.com
The LedeMuch to the delight of his legion of internet fans, LeVar Burton will guest host "Jeopardy!" during the show's 37th season. A Change.org petition had collected 246,000 signatures calling for the celebrated actor to get a chance to host.
Key Details
- George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and Joe Buck will also assume guest hosting duties.
- "Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," executive producer Mike Richards told Variety.
- Following the death of host Alex Trebek last November, "Jeopardy!" guest hosts have included Dr. Oz, Ken Jennings and Aaron Rodgers.