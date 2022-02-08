Trending
Late-Night TV Hosts Eviscerate Rudy Giuliani For Appearing On 'The Masked Singer'

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah didn't hold back ripping New York City's former mayor for trying to rehabilitate his image on the reality dance show after trying to overthrow the government.

"Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow the government, break wind loudly in court, sweat hair dye all over one press conference, have another one next to a dildo store and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing 'Shake Your Groove Thing' dressed as a pineapple," said Jimmy Kimmel.


"Rudy's episode has not aired yet, so we don't know much beyond that. Fox isn't revealing what his swan song was, or which animal costume Rudy wore, though it was safe to assume he was a jackass," quipped Colbert.


"Once again, Rudy Giuliani ruins the day by showing people his face," joked Noah.

