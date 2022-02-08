MASK OFF
Late-Night TV Hosts Eviscerate Rudy Giuliani For Appearing On 'The Masked Singer'
Submitted by Adwait
"Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow the government, break wind loudly in court, sweat hair dye all over one press conference, have another one next to a dildo store and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing 'Shake Your Groove Thing' dressed as a pineapple," said Jimmy Kimmel.
"Rudy's episode has not aired yet, so we don't know much beyond that. Fox isn't revealing what his swan song was, or which animal costume Rudy wore, though it was safe to assume he was a jackass," quipped Colbert.
"Once again, Rudy Giuliani ruins the day by showing people his face," joked Noah.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Teenage Olympic Sensation Eileen Gu Wins Gold. And Crashes The Internet
Fans across China temporarily crashed the country's leading social media platform on Tuesday, as tens of millions rushed online to celebrate teenage freeski sensation Eileen Gu winning her first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.
Comments