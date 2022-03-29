It's GETTING HOT IN HERE
Late Night TV Show Hosts Address That Chaotic Oscars Slap And More
"Obviously, Chris Rock did not deserve to be slapped in the face for a joke. Will's point of view is he was defending his wife, and that's a tough position to be in because it's damned if you do, Ted Cruz if you don't," said Kimmel.
"I've got to say, Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up to his wife. Fine. Challenge Chris to a duel or, if you really want to hit him, don't laugh. It hurts more than a punch, I promise you," Colbert said.
"Yep, in just a split second, the Oscars went from Oscar de la Renta to Oscar De La Hoya, you know?" quipped Jimmy Fallon.
